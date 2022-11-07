Maryland Election 2022: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls

it’s the night before Election Day, and thousands of Marylanders across the state will soon be heading to the polls to cast their vote.
To make the process smooth, here are a few things to note before you head out:
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your assigned voting place, click here.
NOTE: Voting centers in Maryland are accessible to voters with disabilities.
Click here for important Election Day Questions.
Below are sample ballots for Baltimore City and Baltimore County:
BALTIMORE COUNTY
BALTIMORE CITY
For more information on candidates on the ballots and to make an informed decision, click here.
