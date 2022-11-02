Consequence Is Upset G.O.O.D. Music Artists Aren’t Defending Kanye West

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Source: New York Daily News / Getty

In the past few weeks we’ve been witnessing the downfall of the artist formerly known as Kanye West (he goes by Ye these days), and while it was completely self-inflicted, Ye’s confidant, Consequence, is wondering why more of his homie’s artists aren’t standing up for their boss.

A few days ago Consequence took to his IG page to address the controversy surrounding his former collaborator and friend, Kanye, and in a 12-minute clip called out everyone affiliated with Ye’s label and wondered, “Where is everybody else at?!”

After proclaiming his loyalty to Kanye and saying he’d always stand by him regardless of anything, Consequence continued to wonder, “I’m the only person that got a check with Ye? Huh? A bunch of n*ggas got a check with Ye, they like this though, ‘I don’t f*ck around like that…Oh, he’s talkin’ about me on Drink Champs, I’m out. Oh, he don’t want to pay me no more, I’m out.’ I don’t do the n*gga like that. N*gga pay me or don’t pay me, it don’t matter n*gga.”

Seems like Cons might be invoking the whole Big Sean and Kanye drama that unfolded on Drink Champs just last year, but y’all know Big Sean isn’t going to stick up for Ye on this subject. Just sayin.’

How exactly Consequence expects current or former G.O.O.D. Music artists to justify or defend Kanye’s antisemitic statements about the Jewish community is anyone’s guess. But Cons himself didn’t seem to try to defend Kanye’s actions either. He just pointed out that Kanye helped him out when no one had his back in the rap game, and that’s why he’s sticking with him through thick and thin.

Recently Kanye West apologized for a few of his comments regarding the murder of George Floyd (probably because he’s getting sued over it) but in a way that allowed him to victimize himself saying “So, I want to apologize because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt.”

Christ on crutches.

Let us know your thoughts on Consequence calling out Kanye’s former artists in the comments below and let us know if you think if he has a point or if they’re right to keep themselves out of this fight.

