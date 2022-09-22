New Surveillance Footage Shows Man Who Chaka Zulu Shot & Killed Attacked First

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

News of Ludacris’ long-time manager Chaka Zulu’s arrest on a murder charge sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop community. Now, new surveillance footage might help his self-defense argument.

TMZ Hip Hop got its hands on some new surveillance footage of the incident involving Chaka Zulu and a group of men, including Artez Benton, who was shot and killed.

The new footage shows Benton and a group of men arriving at Zulu’s Atlanta restaurant Apt4B on June 26 and making their way inside before leaving 10 minutes after a dispute. Zulu can be seen in the parking lot talking with a friend before making his way back to the restaurant and getting into a heated exchange with Tre’mon Robinson, one of the men in the group who was kicked out of the restaurant.

Another man, Corey Crawford, can be seen retrieving something from a vehicle. According to Zulu’s legal team, it was a gun. Robinson bumps Zulu, and that’s when everything goes left.

Here is a breakdown of the footage per TMZ Hip Hop:

Chaka grabs Robinson, but Crawford and Benton jump in, and they all begin pummeling Chaka. At one point, Chaka’s female assistant (in the orange shirt) attempts to help Chaka, but Robinson punches her in the face … knocking her to the ground. Crawford ducks for cover behind two vehicles, and that’s when shots ring out. It appears Chaka is the first to fire, striking Benton … a plume of smoke is visible from Chaka’s gun. Another plume of smoke appears to emanate from Crawford’s gun. It appears he fired several shots, and one hits Chaka in the back. Benton was hit in the chest … you see him crawl away. He later died from his injuries. Chaka Zulu’s Current Status Chaka Zulu is currently charged with murder, aggravated assault, simple battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He turned himself in last week and maintained his innocence. This new footage could be the receipt he needs. TMZ reports the authorities have the new surveillance video footage in their possession. — Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

