Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on railroad tracks in South Baltimore.

Police said on Sept. 21 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Kloman Street for a “suspicious death.”

On the scene, they found the body of a woman with apparent signs of trauma lying under the railroad tracks.

The victim was removed and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer where a full autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-210.

Woman's Body Found On RailRoad Tracks In South Baltimore

