Virginia Cops Killed ‘Unarmed’ Black Teen With ‘Head Shot No Questions Asked,’ Family Says

An investigation has begun in the latest sign that the so-called war on drugs has been completely ineffective after Jaiden Malik Carter, an unarmed Black man died following a police shooting last week in Virginia, that video evidence proves was uncalled for, critics said.

On Sunday (Sept. 4), 19-year-old Jaiden Malik Carter succumbed to injuries he sustained when Prince William County police officers shot him while he rode in the front seat of a car during an alleged drug bust on Thursday (Sept. 1). Carter’s family and a lawyer representing them told them there was absolutely no cause for him to be shot, let alone for officers to resort to lethal force.

Video footage that was recorded by a neighbor’s Ring camera in the town of Woodbridge shows the police overreacted, Joshua Wilson, the lawyer who represents Carter’s family, told the Washington Post.

“It’s another example of unnecessary police brutality,” Wilson said. “I don’t believe there was an immediate threat to the police officers, yet they still felt the necessity to shoot into a vehicle that was backing up into an area that had no exit.”

Carter was shot in his head, his aunt said.

“The police killed my Unarmed nephew with a head shot no questions asked!!!!” Mirza Avalos told the Post.

Complete details from the shooting were not immediately available. However — of course — the police narrative differs from what Carter’s family and Wilson say.

“We have said from the beginning there was exchange of gunfire, as to who was armed and fired specifically; the investigation will need to run its course to confirm details,” Prince William police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

Jaiden Malik Carter was an innocent victim of circumstance and in the wrong place at the wrong time, his family told local media outlet 7News.

A protest demanding justice for Carter has been planned to take place at a local park in Prince William County on Saturday.

Carter is another example of the fatal consequences following police action centered on drugs, as the world saw when Breonna Taylor was killed during a fraudulently obtained no-knock warrant to search a home in which officers incorrectly suspected the presence of a drug suspect in Louisville, Kentucky. That fiasco uncovered multiple instances of corruption and malfeasance along with a massive coverup defended by the highest level of state law enforcement in Kentucky.

This is America.

