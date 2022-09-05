WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish has a whole lot of explaining to do. The comedian and actress has addressed the accusations of molestation she is facing with controversial comic Aries Spears.

In case you’ve been under a rock, Haddish and Spears have come under fire thanks to a lawsuit where they are accused of grooming an underage sister and brother via their participation in a “skit” that depicted molestation. There’s nothing comical about sexual molestation, but here we are.

Haddish took to Instagram to cop her pleas, in a post that not so shockingly has its comments turned off.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” begins Haddish’s statement. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

Ahh, the old, “My lawyers are handling it” excuse. Which to be fair, is probably her best bet.

She did add, “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

It sounds like Aries Spears, who recently got fried on Twitter for trying to come for Lizzo, is about to get fully hurled under the bus. While the clip has made its way online, again, we ain’t sharing that nonsense. It was a poor concept from conception to execution, and now the chickens are coming home to roost, as they say..

The post Tiffany Haddish Addresses Those Wild Molestation Allegations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Tiffany Haddish Addresses Those Wild Molestation Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com