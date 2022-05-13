Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Told Her That Her “Career’s Over” Due To Suspect Fits

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian is continuing to use her family’s new reality show, The Kardashians, as a stage to air out all of the toxic details regarding her former relationship with Kanye West as well as their post-divorce interactions. In fact, in the latest episode, Kim recalled how Ye told her that her “career’s over” now that she’s no longer taking his fashion advice and confining her wardrobe to whatever he has approved.

From BuzzFeed News:

Within months of them getting together in 2012, Kanye literally reworked Kim’s entire closet after apparently telling her that she had “the worst style.”

And for the next nine years, Kanye would go out of his way to ensure that Kim’s outfits were up to his taste — including once flying all the way out to Paris for just 24 hours specifically to style her after seeing paparazzi photos of her in clothes he didn’t like.

Now, obviously, Kanye is all the hallmarks of a controlling partner. And to be honest, far too much of his clothing line looks like Jesus pajamas for him to be acting like he’s the leading authority on all things fashion-related. But anyway, back to the latest episode.

During a conversion with her younger sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim talked about how when she and Kanye were together, she became so used to seeking his approval that she “got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything—down to what I wear.”

“Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?” she added.

“In New York, I will say, he styled me for SNL,” Kim continued. “Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims. And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been prevetted first? Like, it was like psychologically (hard).”

But apparently, Kim deciding to dress herself was a problem for Yeezus, because she said he called her up to scold her for not consulting him before making her own decision on what to wear.

“Oh, and then he called me afterwards,” she told Kourtney. “He told me my career’s over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

Now, you know Ye is full of himself if he thinks him not choosing her outfit will end the career of Kim or any other Kardashian. Also, why he gotta bring Marge into this? Don’t be coming for her pearls, Ye. She’ll have all of Springfield at your door.

Anyway, Kim went on to talk about how she really doesn’t know anything about fashion creatively.

“I think that fashion has always been something that I’ve always been really into, but I’ve never been the creative,” she said. “I definitely see what I like but I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like, ‘You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.’ That’s his love language, it’s clothes.”

Maybe this explains why Kim’s entire aesthetic is stolen from Black women.

But that’s a post for another day.

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Told Her That Her “Career’s Over” Due To Suspect Fits was originally published on hiphopwired.com