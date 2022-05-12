Astroworld Attendee Sues Travis Scott After Claiming Viral Stampede Caused Her Miscarriage

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Backlash towards hip-hop hitmaker Travis Scott following the tragic events of his 2021 Astroworld Festival is far from being over for the shunned emcee.

A new victim has decided to sue the Rodeo rapper after making a very sad claim that all the commotion of the uncontrollable melee in the mosh pit caused her to miscarry.

The 31-year-old rap rockstar has made multiple attempts to make things right, including an offer to pay for the youngest victim’s funeral that was rejected by the late 10-year-old’s family to recently launching Project HEAL (seen above) for at-risk youth which was also met with negative feedback. The suing party, Shanazia Williamson, says she was trampled during the now-infamous stage rush, with overzealous concertgoers stomping on her shoulder, back, chest, leg, stomach and other portions on her body. Her plan is to sue Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings and ASM Global in addition to Scott.

More details from this developing story below, via TMZ:

“In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Williamson says the defendants’, ‘failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s (her partner) unborn child.’

Shanazia first filed a lawsuit for injuries she sustained at the festival on November 21, which included, ‘trouble breathing, chest pain, and left leg pain, as well as injuries to other parts of her body.’

In an amended complaint, submitted a month-and-a-half after the tragedy, Shanazia filed for wrongful death. Interestingly, Texas law states … a fetus that dies as a result of negligence can be the basis of a wrongful death lawsuit. It doesn’t matter how far along the mother was in her pregnancy. It could be a fetus that isn’t viable, but the parents could still sue for wrongful death.”

The lawsuit doesn’t mention how far along Williamson was, but Texas law states that parents of a fetus that dies due to negligence can still file a wrongful death lawsuit regardless of if the mother was a few months along or even a few days. We hope that justice is served either way, and that other victims get their rightful dues as well.

Astroworld Attendee Sues Travis Scott After Claiming Viral Stampede Caused Her Miscarriage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com