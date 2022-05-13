Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh To Host Larry Young Morning Show

CLOSE
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to host The Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010 AM beginning Monday, May 16th for two weeks!
The 71-year-old will be live on air from 7 am to 10 am Monday through Friday. Pugh served as Baltimore City’s 50th mayor from 2016 until 2019. She was released from prison after serving a little over two years earlier this year.
“She’s very well-connected and knows a lot about the city and the county,” General Manager Howard Mazer said. “She’d be an interested person to have on the air.”
