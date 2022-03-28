How Does Alopecia Affect Black Women?

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Rock’s questionable G.I. Jane 2 joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head sent the internet into an uproar during The Oscars on March 27. We’re not sure what’s more embarrassing. The fact that Will Smith had to lay the smackdown on Chris Rock live on air for insulting his wife, or the sheer humiliation that Pinkett Smith must have felt having her condition with Alopecia made fun of in front of Oscar attendees and millions of viewers at home. We’re sure Rock’s insensitive remark was no laughing matter to the 6.8 million people who are affected by Alopecia nationwide, but the joke certainly brought attention to the growing issue. Many fans online weren’t familiar with the hair loss condition until Sunday’s award ceremony, so what is Alopecia exactly and how does it affect Black women?

Alopecia or Alopecia areata is a common autoimmune skin disease, caused by hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes on other areas of the body, and it’s been linked to depression and anxiety in some people, according to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC-based Neuropsychologist who studies the impact of Alopecia on people’s psyche. The condition can have a severe impact on a person’s self-confidence, appearance, and overall lifestyle.

Stars like Jada Pinkett Smith and Rep. Ayanna Pressley have been open about their hair loss battles

Jada Pinkett Smith and Massachusetts’s Rep. Ayanna Pressley have been open about their personal struggles with Alopecia.

The Matrix actress first revealed her battle with the skin condition in 2018 during an episode of Red Table Talk, which she hosts alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“A lot of people have been asking why I’ve been wearing turbans. Well, I haven’t talked about it. It’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it,” Pinkett Smith shared.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” the actress continued. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” she added. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear… That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”The big celeb said she truly put her hair loss into perspective when she considered how “the higher power” can take away more devastating things like the health of a person battling cancer. “It really settled me,” she added. “They seem to be helping, but not curing … but I’m open to other ideas,” she said in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to PEOPLE. The 50-year-old star then began to take fans on her personal hair loss journey often documenting her hair growth and hair restoration tactics. At one point, Pinkett Smith said she underwent steroid injections to help mediate the loss of her tresses.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” she captioned a photo herself alongside her 21-year-old daughter. “BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley stood up in defense of Will Smith on Sunday after he struck Chris Rock for insulting his wife, but quickly deleted the tweet after it went viral. “#Alopecia nation stand up! Thank you #WillSmith Shout out to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance & insults,” the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted and deleted. On Monday, Pressley, who went public with her Alopecia struggles in a 2020 video confessional, doubled down on her stance. “My life’s work has always been about trauma & healing. I’m a survivor – I don’t endorse violence in any form, “she clarified before hitting send on another tweet alongside her husband that read:“Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with #alopecia. The deeply vulnerable & difficult moments that our families see. Appreciation post for those who hold us down & support us when we’re at our lowest points. They see us, fully,” she continued. “Our bodies are not public domain. They are not a line in a joke—especially when the transformation is not of our choosing. I’m a survivor of violence. I’m a proud Alopecian. The psychological toll we carry daily is real. Team Jada always. That’s that on that,” she added.

Pressley opened up about her Alopecia battle in 2020 during an emotional conversation with The Root.The lawmaker recalled the devastating experience of when she started “waking up every morning to sink fulls of hair,” despite doing everything she could to prevent the condition from worsening. “I did not want to go to sleep because I did not want the morning to come,” she said while reliving the moment she looked in the mirror and saw “a person who increasingly looked like a stranger.”

by heat, chemicals, and tight styles that pull at the hair root. Black women are more prone to Traction Alopecia than other races. Pressley noted that her hair loss was exacerbated by her signature Senegalese twists, a condition which is commonly known as Traction Alopecia. The form of hair loss is caused

Instead of hiding behind her wig, Pressley finally decided to don her bald head proudly with the hopes of educating and empowering people with hair loss.

“I hope this starts a conversation about the personal struggles we navigate and I hope that it creates awareness about how many people are impacted by Alopecia,” she added during her confessional. “To all those sharing their personal stories in response, I see you.”

There are many forms of Alopecia

Many types of Alopecia can impact an individual’s hair follicles. According to the Mayo Clinic, Telogen effluvium is a form of hair loss in women that can develop when the body is put through extreme stress, such as childbirth, malnutrition, or major surgery. There’s also Alopecia Totalis, another form of skin disease that causes an individual to lose all of the hair on their scalp, while Patchy alopecia areata causes hair loss in coin-sized patches. Individuals who suffer from Alopecia Universalis tend to lose all of the hair on their scalp, face, and body, according to The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF).

Trichotillomania is an irresistible urge to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows, or other areas of your body. Hair pulling can be a way of dealing with negative or uncomfortable feelings, such as stress, tension, loneliness, boredom, or frustration, which can result in long-term hair loss, Web MD notes.

What causes the condition? Is Their A Cure?

Many complicated factors contribute to Alopecia and its aggressiveness in certain individuals. Scientists are still researching what causes the immune system to attack healthy hair follicles, and they aren’t quite sure if the condition occurs inside or outside of the body. Currently, there are two theories; according to the NAAF, some researchers believe the trigger could arise from a virus or a type of bacteria that enters the body. Others believe environmental conditions can bring on Alopecia.

There is no cure for alopecia areata, but luckily, the hair follicles in a person experiencing the condition remain alive, even when the disease is “active” in the body. “This means that your hair can grow back again — even after a long period of time and even if you have more than 50% hair loss,” the organization adds.

Alopecia Is More Common Among Black People

A study conducted by the American Academy of Dermatology found that Alopecia areata is more common among African Americans but less common among Asians, compared with whites, after reviewing more than 11,000 individuals in a case study.

SEE ALSO:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith Slap: ‘Life’s Work Has Always Been About Healing’

My Black Heroes Let Me Down At The Oscars And I Feel A Way

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos: Black People Making History In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

How Does Alopecia Affect Black Women? was originally published on newsone.com