A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name “The Commanders”

The Washington Football Team officially has a new name. Revealed on 2.2.22, the team is now called The Washington Commanders.

One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now stepping in a new direction as “The Commanders.” Team president Jason Wright and coach Ron Rivera emphasized that the new name would incorporate the military because of its connection to the nation’s capital. In the military, Commander is a term used as a naval officer rank, but it also can be used as a generic term of power.

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

