Lone Firefighter Who Survived Partial Building Collapse Released From Shock Trauma

Sliding doors of emergency room in hospital

Source: Studio 642 / Getty

The only firefighter to survive Monday’s deadly building collapse has been released from Shock Trauma.

John McMaster was released on Thursday. He was critically injured and unconscious when he was pulled form the rubble on Monday.

“This has been the first day I’ve seen smiles on some people’s faces,” said Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford. “This is in the truest sense of the word is an oasis in a desert of emotions.”

Ford called his release a bright spot in a devastating week.

Three other firefighters were killed when the house on fire partially collapsed on Monday. Their names are Lieutenant Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo and Kelsey Sadler.

A memorial service for them will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center on February 2.

