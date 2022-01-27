Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City School Board Votes To Close 3 Schools

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Brick Building

Source: Glasshouse Images / Getty

Three less schools will be in the Baltimore City Public School system after the school board voted to close them Wednesday.

The school board told WBAL-TV that underutilized buildings, low enrollment and a lack of resources are some the reasons why those schools are closing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

The schools that are closing are Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School in West Baltimore, Steuart Hill Academy and New Era Academy. They will shut down at the end of the 2023 school year.

“While challenging, the Board’s decisions during the Annual Review remove obstacles to learning such as broken or underutilized buildings, inefficient use of resources, and lack of equitable access to programming,” said Board chair Johnette Richardson. “The Board’s goal is to engage the community at every step as decisions are made.”

The school board will re-zone students to other schools when the closures happen.

baltimore city schools

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Brick Building

Baltimore City School Board Votes To Close 3…

They will shut down at the end of the 2023 school year. 
11.06.31
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Husband Of Baltimore City Police Lieutenant Shot &…

Police said James Blue was shot multiple times on the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.
10.31.31

Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward Dies From Apparent Self-Inflicted…

"Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville," the city…
01.19.31
Photos
Close