Baltimore City School Board Votes To Close 3 Schools

Three less schools will be in the Baltimore City Public School system after the school board voted to close them Wednesday.

The school board told WBAL-TV that underutilized buildings, low enrollment and a lack of resources are some the reasons why those schools are closing.

The schools that are closing are Eutaw Marshburn Elementary School in West Baltimore, Steuart Hill Academy and New Era Academy. They will shut down at the end of the 2023 school year.

“While challenging, the Board’s decisions during the Annual Review remove obstacles to learning such as broken or underutilized buildings, inefficient use of resources, and lack of equitable access to programming,” said Board chair Johnette Richardson. “The Board’s goal is to engage the community at every step as decisions are made.”

The school board will re-zone students to other schools when the closures happen.

