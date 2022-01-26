Local
HomeLocal

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Released From Prison

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

After serving almost 24 months in prison, former Mayor Catherine Pugh, has been released from prison.

Jayne Miller reported on twitter this morning.

“Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has been released from the Alabama prison where she had been serving a 36 month sentence, according to on line record of Bureau of Prisons. About 12 months earlier than previous release date.

According to WBAL, She was sentenced in February of 2020 for “fraudulent book sales to funnel illegal donations to her campaign and evade taxes in 2020.”

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Released From Prison  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Released From Prison

After serving almost 24 months in prison, former Mayor Catherine Pugh, has been released from prison. Jayne Miller reported on…
01.01.70
Two police officers behind crime scene tape

Police: Man Shot In The Face In Northeast…

A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face early Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore.
04.07.30
Chesley Patterson

General Manager Of La Scala Ristorante Italiano Killed…

Homicide detectives confirm no arrests have been made in connection with this case.
04.01.30
Photos
Close