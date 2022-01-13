Local
HomeLocal

Police Pursuit Ends In Car Crash In Columbia, 4, Including Minor, Seriously Injured

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A police pursuit in Columbia led to a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Four people, including a minor, were hurt.

It started shortly before 6 p.m.. An officer reportedly saw a man on the 6400 block of Dobbin Road trying to break into cars. When he tried to run away, police said the suspect rammed into an unoccupied police car and another car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That’s when the pursuit started. The officer followed the suspect north on Snowden River Parkway. The suspect reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Snowden Square Drive and hit an SUV with three people inside.

Related Stories

Two adults and one minor were in the SUV that was hit. They were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

Source: CBS Baltimore

columbia , Howard County

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Police Pursuit Ends In Car Crash In Columbia,…

Charges against the suspect are pending. 
01.01.70
Rubbish for recycling on a doorstep for collection

Baltimore DPW Shifting To A Bi-Weekly Recycling Schedule…

People can also bring their recycling to five drop-off centers open Monday through Saturday.
01.01.70
Closeup of flying red helicopter in contrast with blue sky

Maryland Medical Helicopter Crash Lands, Injuries Reported

The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services said the helicopter was based out of Hagerstown.
06.25.22
Photos
Close