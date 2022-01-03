Local
Police Investigating New Year's Day Crash That Killed A Woman

Police line belt

An investigation is underway into a New Year’s Day crash that killed a 34-year-old Baltimore woman.

It happened at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on the southbound Interstate 395 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police said Latia Nicole Hopkins was driving a Nissan Maxima, which she stopped on 1-395 before the crash occurred. They believe several vehicles hit her. Investigators spoke with the drivers who stopped after hitting Hopkins, but said there may be others.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at 443-915-7750.

Baltimore

