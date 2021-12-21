Local
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Tests Positive For COVID-19

Baltimore county executive calls out code violations at Kushner properties

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has tested positive for COVID-19.

He confirmed the news in a tweet saying he’s feeling fine and the positive result came from a PCR test he took as part of his regular testing regimen.

The county executive has been vaccinated and has also gotten his booster shot. He said he is currently quarantining and working from home. He is also working with the health department to notify any close contacts.

“This is a critical reminder of the challenges we all continue (to) face amid the highly contagious Omicron variant,” he said.

The county executive is encouraging Marylanders to get vaccinated and boosted.

This comes after Governor Larry Hogan announced he has COVID-19 after receiving a positive PCR test Monday night.

