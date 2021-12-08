National
HomeNational

Black Artists In Charlottesville Hired To Melt Down Robert E. Lee Statue & Rebuild New Monument

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

A statue honoring Confederate general Robert E. Lee that stood for over 100 years in Charlottesville, Virginia was ceremoniously taken down this past summer.

Following plans to either have it donated to a museum, sold to a collector or destroyed altogether, the Charlottesville City Council came to an agreement to melt down the racist monument and give a local African-American history museum the task of creating something more reflective of the city’s diversity with its remains.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Following six proposals of what to do with the monument, some even offering as much as $50,000 for the bronze sculpture, the city council came to a 4 to 0 vote to hand over rights to its local bidder, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. As detailed in a report by The Washington Post, the Black-led institution decided to repurpose the materials for a project being referred to as “Swords Into Plowshares,” lifted from the Bible verse Isaiah 2:4 which reads, “And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”

More on how the plan will play out over the next few years below, via The Washington Post:

“The museum will consult Charlottesville residents in the coming months, including in open forums early next year, to determine guidelines for the art piece, and then convene a jury to select one idea, Douglas said. The end result will be gifted back to the city to display on public land by 2024.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As many may remember, the statue was a focal point in the 2017 Unite the Right rally that saw white supremacists embark on a two-day racist rant in Charlottesville that caused extreme violence and even provoked a racist white man to drive into a group of counter-protesters which killed a woman and injured a handful of others.

We look forward to seeing what becomes of a figure that once represented hate and prejudice, and can only hope it helps to bring the city together on a more unified platform that makes all feel welcomed.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

10 photos Launch gallery

‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

Continue reading ‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

‘Cancel Columbus Day’ Has Twitter Mocking The Colonizer As Statues Come Tumbling Down

[caption id="attachment_3957355" align="alignnone" width="888"] Source: Tim Bradbury / Getty[/caption] Folks are already looking ahead to October hoping there will be a shift in the holidays we celebrate. On social media, “Columbus Day” started to trend amid calls to have the holiday canceled. The demands arrive as monuments of the Spanish explorer and colonizer started tumbling across the country. According to CBS Boston, in Boston’s North end, a Christopher Columbus statue was beheaded, leading to the statue’s removal on Wednesday and a statement from Mayor Marty Walsh, saying there will be conversation surrounding the “historical meaning”  of the incident and whether it will ever go back up. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Columbus was one of the first Europeans to explore the Americas at the end of the 15th century. He is credited as “discovering” America even though indigenous people had been here for years. Many people credit his trip as igniting the trans-Atlantic slave trade and he was also criticized for his brutal treatment of indigenous people. According to the Associated Press, Columbus wrote that the indigenous people he encountered were childlike and could be easily turned into slaves. As indigenous groups revolted against terrible treatment from the Spanish, Columbus ordered a ruthless crackdown that involved having dismembered bodies paraded in public. Soon, Columbus was arrested on mismanagement and brutality charges and passed away a defeated man. It wasn’t until the 1800s that authors and historians started romanticizing Columbus and it played into the U.S.’ western expansion at the time, which harmed many indigenous tribes. Now, indigenous and anti-racist groups are resisting, once again, in a movement that has been years in the making. Through protests, direct actions, and advocacy, many groups are advocating for Christopher Columbus Day to be changed to Indigenous People’s Day. The fight has continued in places like Boston as well as Virginia where a statue was torn down by protestors on Tuesday night, according to WWBT. Not too long after, the statue was spray painted, then set on fire. Its final resting place was the lake where protestors pushed it in. Clearly, people are serious about changing perceptions of Chris. Social media backed the moves with pointed tweets and funny memes. “Throw every christopher columbus statue in the ocean and let that dizzy bitch think he discovered atlantis,” one Twitter user wrote. https://twitter.com/ziwe/status/1270742029065166849   Historian and writer, Patrick Wyman, tweeted in response to the statue beheading writing, “As somebody who just wrote a book chapter on Columbus: he was a dogshit person even by the standards of the late 15th century, it’s gross that he’s commemorated, this is awesome.” https://twitter.com/Patrick_Wyman/status/1270717361671122948   You can check out more responses to Mr. Columbus in the tweets below.

Black Artists In Charlottesville Hired To Melt Down Robert E. Lee Statue & Rebuild New Monument  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Local
Orange Dancing Flame

Heavy Fire Damages Four East Baltimore Rowhomes, Firefighter…

A heavy fire damaged four rowhomes in East Baltimore Wednesday night.
01.01.70
Euronet ATM

ATM Stolen In Smash & Grab In Howard…

The suspects took off with the ATM filled with $8,000. 
01.01.70
Pre school teacher helping children to put on shoes indoors in cloakroom at nursery, coronavirus concept.

Maryland Board Of Education Sets New Rule That…

Before the new rule can go into effect, it must be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative,…
01.01.70
Photos
Close