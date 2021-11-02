National
Report: Attack At Afghanistan’s Military Hospital Leaves Almost 20 People Killed

AFGHANISTAN-BLAST

Source: WAKIL KOHSAR / Getty

Tuesday Taliban officials and doctors reported of two explosions in Kabul leaving almost 20 people dead in an attack targeting a large military hospial. This is the latest in a line of several attacks over these past few weeks since the Taliban seized power in August following a two-decade insurgency against the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan.

As more details come in, Bilal Karimi, the Taliban regime’s deputy spokesman, told CBS News that he could not confirm the number of deaths or injuries. Karimi did share that five fighters from the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, ISIS-Khorasan or ISIS-K, were involved in the attack. He gave more details in sharing that four of them were killed in a gun battle with Taliban forces and one was arrested with wounds.

This story is still developing and we will provide more information as it is available.

Source: CBS News

