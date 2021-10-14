Local
HomeLocal

Cause Of Harford County Home Explosion Revealed

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

We now know what caused a home to blow up in Harford County.

Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said the owner, Delbert L. Markley, Jr., 67, lit a candle after he improperly disconnected a gas range. Markley told investigators he disconnected the stove in preparation for a new range to be delivered on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The explosion happened while Markley was in a rear bedroom of his home. The initial burst of flames and force of the blast caused second and third-degree burns to his body. Thankfully, he was able to climb out of the rubble and get help from bystanders until first responders arrived.

Markley is currently in critical, but stable condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.

Source: WBAL-TV

harford county

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
The ATM in the hospital

Baltimore City & Baltimore County Police Searching For…

This comes after Baltimore City police discovered an ATM graveyard in west Baltimore. A total of 11 machines were there,…
01.01.70
Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO

Cause Of Harford County Home Explosion Revealed

The explosion happened while Delbert Markley was in a rear bedroom of his home
01.01.70

Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Team Up With…

  Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn’t only win on the field but also shows he’s a winner in the…
03.04.66
Photos
Close