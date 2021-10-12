New Broadway Musical ‘Paradise Square’ Tells A Story Of Racial Harmony Torn Apart By Civil War

A new musical called “Paradise Square” is set to make its Broadway debut in Chicago for a Pre-Broadway run November 2 – December 5.
The play tells a riveting story of a Black and Irish community in New York City that finds racial harmony in one of America’s most notorious slums. It’s then torn apart by a country at war with itself.
In 1863, during the height of the Civil War, New York City was changing. Free Blacks and those who escaped slavery, arriving through the Underground Railroad, found themselves living in the crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points. The notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum was home to the lowest rung of America’s social status, which included Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine. For many years, Black Americans and Irish Immigrants co-existed, intermarried, raised families and shared their cultures. The two poor communities coexisted under the common thread of poverty. Until it came to a tragic end when President Abraham Lincoln instituted the first Federal Draft to support the Union Army.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Produced by Garth H. Drabinsky, “Paradise Square” is centered on a local saloon, the Black woman who owns it, as well as her family, both Black and Irish. Weaved into each of their stories are conflicting notions of what it means to be an American while living through one of the most tumultuous eras in our country’s history.
The musical also features direction by two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Bill T. Jones.
Its talented cast includes Joaquina Kalukango from Netflix’s “One Night in Miami,” John Dossett, Sidney DuPont and many others.
The group performed an exclusive song from the show called “I’d Be a Soldier,” written by Jason Howland (music) with lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Masi Asare.
“Paradise Square” will run Pre-Broadway in Chicago, November 2 – December 5, 2021. Broadway previews will begin Feb. 22, 2022, and tickets will be on sale through November 27, 2022, at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.
For more information about “Paradise Square,” visit Paradisesquaremusical.com.
Facebook: @paradisesquarebway
Twitter: @paradisesquare
Instagram: @paradisesquarebway
SEE ALSO:
Steve Harvey Ups His Suit Game To A Sleek Monochromatic Look, Twitter Reacts
Watch: Cast of ‘On My Block’ Read Tearjerking Final Goodbye Letters [Video]
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
New Broadway Musical ‘Paradise Square’ Tells A Story Of Racial Harmony Torn Apart By Civil War was originally published on newsone.com