Rising Homicide Rate Raises Concerns In Baltimore County

Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Concerns are brewing in Baltimore County over the area’s homicide rate.

As of October 4, the county has already seen 42 homicides. The county only had 33 homicides last year.

Baltimore County Police Department has acknowledged the increase, attributing part of it to mental health issues or domestic disputes.

“Twenty-four percent, almost a quarter of victims this year for homicide hade a behavioral health nexus associated with them,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.

She also noted that 17 of 42 victims were killed as a result of an argument or domestic dispute.

There has also been two mass shootings in the county. That includes one in Essex where police said a man killed two bystanders inside of a Royal Farms after killing his own family members.

“These incidents can’t be prevented by law enforcement alone,” said Olszewski. “Which is why we’re taking action to expand behavioral health supports, expand the mobile crisis  team and adding clinicians to our 911 center.”

Olszewski expects those changes to happen by the end of the year.

