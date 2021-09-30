Massachusetts White Man Arrested For Sending Racist And Graphically Violent Messages To Interracial Couple

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Boooooy, there must have been something in the air on Jan. 6, 2021, that had violent and racist white people losing every last bit of their MAGA minds and taking their rage out on the world.

On the same day a mob of rabid melanin-nots engaged in a rage against the voting machines at the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to delegitimize legal votes from precincts in largely Black areas, another deranged caucasian was hundreds of miles away in Massachusetts allegedly harassing and threatening an interracial couple via Facebook messenger. That man was arrested Wednesday and brought up on serious federal charges that could land him years and even decades in prison.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 45-year-old Stephen M. DeBerardinis was charged with one count of transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person; one count of tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion; and one count of tampering with a witness and victim by harassment.

The DOJ press release states that on December 2020, a Black man and a white woman, neither of whom have been identified by name, announced their engagement on Facebook. DeBerardinis didn’t know either of them but because he had mutual Facebook friends, he saw their announcement and their photos, and, well, we all know the very thought of Black peen in a white soman’s nether regions is enough to get some white men all in their Nazi feelings causing them to get their Klan-derwear all in a bunch.

“EWWWWWWWW YOUR A N****R F***KING F***KING DIRTY A** WHITE TRASH,” DeBerardinis is accused of writing to the couple on Jan. 6.

He reportedly continued sending them similar messages prompting the couple to respond saying they were contacting the police.

“SNITCHES GET STITCHES,” DeBerardinis allegedly responded in a message accompanied by a photo of brass knuckles.

And in case any of you thought I might be exaggerating with the Klan remark, trust that what he’s accused of threatening the couple with next would make even your most hardened grand wizard blush a little.

“Read up more on me lol,” DeBerardinis allegedly wrote. “You will see how me and my crew burn n******s alive. And white whores like you well…. get rape and killed THAN we cut off body parts and mail them to your family lol.”

Imagine writing this bigoted and graphically violent grammatical abomination and still thinking it’s Black men who are white women’s biggest threat.

Anyway, the DOJ laid out the maximum penalties for the charges DeBerardinis faces:

“The charge of transmitting in interstate commerce threats to injure a person provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution. The charge of tampering with a witness and victim by intimidation, threats, and corrupt persuasion provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution and forfeiture. The charge of tampering with a witness and victim by harassment provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution and forfeiture.”

All of that because a white man couldn’t handle the thought of two interracial strangers loving each other. Imagine suffering under that level of white fragility and anti-Black rage.

Hopefully, DeBerardinis is thrown under the jail, because if you can leave messages like that in someone’s inbox—who knows what you’re capable of in the real world?

