2 Students Stabbed, 7 Charged After Several Fights Break Out At Annapolis High School

Tense moments at Annapolis High School after several fights broke out leaving 2 people injured.

It happened Wednesday morning. Seven students have since been charged in the case. One of those injured is also facing charges.

One student is facing attempted second-degree murder and several other charges. The other student is facing trespassing, deadly weapon on school property and several other charges.

The remaining five juveniles are all facing identical charges which includes assault and disorderly conduct.

Anne Arundel County police said two school resource officers helped break up a fight where someone had a knife.

“The officers were able to very quickly disarm that subject and take him into custody. That’s when they noticed there were two juvenile males that had been cut or stabbed by a knife,” said Lt. Jacklyn Davis with Anne Arundel County Police.

Police do not believe this incident was related to any gangs, but there has been word that this was a spillover from a disagreement days ago.

