Satire Video Detailing The Origins Of The ‘N-Word’ Goes Viral Among Black Social Media Users

Over the years there has been controversy over who is allowed to use the derogatory term and the answer, although obvious, isn't so simple for some.

In this photo illustration the YouTube logo seen displayed...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Black Twitter shared a big laugh about a social media video that took both Youtube and Twitter by storm on Sept.19.

In the short 2 minute clip posted by Casey Lawrence who goes by the user name @LeanandCuisine, the funny internet comedian shares his take on how the first Black person might have begun using the N-word.

The video begins with two Black men casually chatting with one another. As the men greet a fellow Black constituent walking towards them, the passerby quickly responds back, “What’s Good N***a,” right before one of the men sitting pummels the offender in question.

“You don’t get to call me that Boy!” the offended character named “John,” says.

“You don’t think I don’t know what I am doing,” the man in the black trench coat barks back. “I’m doing this for us! Think about it? If we take back the word, it don’t harm us know more!”

“That’s the stupidest sh*t I ever heard, N***a”, John responds, right before he experiences a moment of realization and lifts the questionable character up to make amends.

“Yea. You feel that? Take it back, it’s your’s now, N***a” the 2nd man says right before he walks off.

The satire video, which has amassed more than 460,000 likes on Youtube and over 27,000 retweets on Twitter, had Black people on social media buckled over in laughter, not because it was offensive, but the clip foreshadows how the N-word has become so deeply ingrained in our culture today. What was once used by White supremacists as an ugly slur to gain power over Blacks for centuries, is now a term of endearment for many Black folks in the community. The N-word, when used with other Black friends or companions, can mean a number of different things. As Dave Sheinin and  Krissah Thompson write in their article, “Redefining The Word” for The Washington Post, the N-word is often synonymous with the terms “bro” or “dude.” It’s a term that could be used when greeting a friend or simply saying “What’s up”… again, only between black people.

Fans poured into the comment section of the video laughing about the relatability of the clip.

“This is seriously the definition of comedy. Turning tragedy into comedy and it’s done perfectly,”  one person commented on Youtube.

“This is perfection,” another Black Twitter user replied to the video.

Over the years there has been controversy over who is allowed to use the derogatory term and the answer, although obvious, isn’t so simple for some.

N-word debaters often say, hypothetically, White folks and other non-Black people could use the word, but “N***a” coming out the mouth of someone who isn’t Black would sting. Black people have collectively worked hard since slavery and the Jim Crow Era to reclaim the word in some aspects, “taking back power” and a sense of pride by using it with other folks in the community. When Non-Black people use the N-word, the act almost links back to its dark origins. There are also some serious cultural consequences, like being ridiculed by family or friends, or maybe even a big old punch to the face.

We know what you might ask next. What about the decades-long debate over the two versions of the word? You know, the one with the hard “er” and the version that ends with an “a”.  That adds another layer of confusion to the discourse. The two words have very distinct meanings. One that links back to its racist lineage and one that’s representative of its powerful meaning today, but it’s a debate we’ll never come to a conclusion to because the word is here to stay for Black people and with Black people only.

As America struggles to combat the highly transmissible Delta Variant strain, it appears as though another pandemic is slowly emerging amongst COVID-19 skeptics called anti-vaxxers. Unfortunately, some of those COVID-19 conspiracists happen to be stars we love and admire. Boxing Champ Laila Ali recently expressed her concerns over receiving the potential life-saving double dose, telling her followers on Instagram to "build up and trust their own immune system" before getting inoculated against the virus. Rapper Busta Rhymes went on a full-on tangent about the government's nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandates during a concert in St. Louis back in June. The rapper asked fans to remove their masks claiming that the government was "trying to take our civil liberties away." Now, although about 90% of the NBA is vaccinated -- including stars like Damien Lillard, who offered a textbook reason for why he got the shots --  it appears as though the anti-vax hysteria is spreading to the NBA as a number of players have recently expressed controversial opinions about the vaccine. https://twitter.com/orlandokgw/status/1442602460254638087?s=20 One of the dissenting players is the Orlando Magic's Jonathan Issac, who said during a press conference that he was "uncomfortable" with receiving the vaccine. https://twitter.com/beyondtheRK/status/1442539121914761221?s=20 Issac clarified his stance after Rolling Stones published an article citing that he had grown to become skeptical of the vaccine after he examined a few of former president "Trump's press conferences." https://twitter.com/SopanDeb/status/1441940899076870144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441940899076870144%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fclutchpoints.com%2Fmagic-news-jonathan-isaac-upset-about-misrepresentation-after-rolling-stones-anti-vax-report%2F In the same article, the aunt of Brooklyn Net's star Kyrie Irving alleged that her nephew would not be receiving a jab because of "moral based" reasons. During the pre-season media day conference at the Barclays Center on Monday, the 29-year-old declined to further comment on his vaccination status. "Living in this public sphere, there's a lot of questions about what's going on in the world of Kyrie," he said virtually to reporters as he was unable to attend the event. Kyrie continued: "I would love to just keep that private and handle that the right way with my team and go forward with a plan." The truth is that the anti-vax uproar in the world of sports is truly problematic, especially as Black people continue to be disproportionately impacted by the virus. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1442927438883737600?s=20 According to the COVID Race Tracker, America has lost at least 73,462 Black lives to COVID-19 to date. Black people are 2.8 times more likely to become hospitalized by the virus and 2 times more likely to die from the disease compared to Whites and Non-Hispanics, the CDC notes. Both Issac and Irving have young fans that look up to them, especially young adolescents of color. How does their COVID-19 anti-vax hearsay appear to the youth that look up to them, especially today's generation who take much of what athletes say to heart? How does it look to their fans that continue to become hospitalized from the contagious virus? Los Angeles Lakers alum, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, recently scolded the young NBA stars for using their public platforms to spread misinformation about the vaccine. "..it's so shocking and disappointing to see so many people, especially people of color, treat the vaccination like it's just a matter of personal preference, like ordering no onions on your burger at a drive-thru," he said. "While I can understand the vaccine hesitancy of those who have been historically marginalized and even abused by the health care system, enough scientific documentation has been given to the public to set that past behind us for now. Yes, we should never forget. Those experiences should sharpen our critical thinking to not accept things blindly. But it doesn't mean we reject things blindly. The drowning man doesn't ask if a racist made the life preserver keeping him afloat, only that it works to save his life." Unfortunately, Kyrie and Issac aren't the only NBA players who are publicly against the vaccine. Here's a list of NBA athletes who have shared their controversial opinions about the vaccine.

Satire Video Detailing The Origins Of The ‘N-Word’ Goes Viral Among Black Social Media Users  was originally published on newsone.com

