Body Camera Footage Of Police Involved Shootings Released By Baltimore Police

Baltimore police have released body camera footage of two police involved shootings last week. One of them was fatal.

In one shooting on August 9, a caller told police her husband was armed, assaulted her and her daughter and was having a behavioral crisis. The woman told the responding officer that 40-year-old Marcus Martin had multiple guns inside of the house on the 6000 block of Alta Avenue.

The officer took the woman and her daughter across the street from the house. The daughter called her teenage brother who also left the scene.

SWAT officers were called and a robot was deployed to communicate with Martin. The robot was unable to access the home due to a storm door. Martin then opened the door and fired a shot. That’s when he was shot once by a SWAT team sniper, identified Thursday as Officer Jeffery Archambault.

The shot reportedly hit the robot. While inside of the home, police found three AR-15s, one nine-millimeter pistol and two shotguns. Multiple boxes of ammunition, gun-making tools and gun parts were found. One of the AR-15 rifles appeared to be homemade, while the rest of them were registered to Martin.

The American Civil Liberties Union called for a full, transparent investigation into the death of Martin.

In a second shooting, just before 2 a.m. on August 12 on 400 block of East Baltimore Street, an armed man was shot three times by an officer after a chase.

Officers helping close stores on “The Block,” saw a fight near the intersection of Baltimore and Holiday streets. They approached the group and heard what they believed to be gunfire and allegedly saw Terrance Hillman pointing a firearm.

Hillman ran and allegedly turned and pointed his gun at an officer chasing him. Officer Alexandros Haziminas fired his gun three times and struck Hillman.

Hillman has since been released from the hospital and is being held in Central Booking for charges related to this incident as well as other incidents.

The Special Investigation Response Team is investigating both incidents.

Footage from both incidents can be seen posted on the department’s YouTube.

