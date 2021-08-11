Local
Masks Required Indoors At M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens making an announcement Wednesday that masks will be required indoors at M&T Bank Stadium.

This comes two days after Baltimore’s indoor masking mandate when into effect.

All ticketed fans will be required to wear a face covering at all times while in an indoor area of the stadium regardless of vaccination status except while eating or drinking.

Indoor areas include retail stores, restrooms, the Club Level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, Guest Service Locations and the Press Level.

Guests who refuse to wear a mask will receive a first warning. Second time offenders will be removed from the stadium.

