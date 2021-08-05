Local
Mayor Brandon Scott Reinstates Mask Mandate In Baltimore City

Following Governor Larry Hogans announcement that some state employees needing to be vaccinated, Mayor Brandon Scott added additional requirements for Baltimore City.  Mayor Scott has now reinstated the indoor mask mandate in Baltimore City as of Thursday (August 5th). The reinstated mask mandate goes into effect 9 a.m. Monday (August 9th).

During the press conference health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said, “The Delta variant is here, and it poses a serious threat to our unvaccinated residents. I’m speaking to you not just as the Health Commissioner but as a mother of a child that is too young to be vaccinated. We have the ability to slow the spread COVID-19 and the actions we all take collectively will protect the most vulnerable among us.”

