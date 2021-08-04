Gov. Hogan Calls On Lamar Jackson To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“With the rules the NFL put down, I can’t imagine a team wanting to forfeit a game or lose a chance at the playoffs and none of the players getting paid because someone won’t get a vaccine,” Hogan told WBAL.

Back in July, the NFL warned teams that they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, plus players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has not commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, Gov. Hogan said the state is not considering reinstating a mask mandate. However, he said it remains important to get vaccinated.

“We’re still very concerned about the delta variant. It’s more contagious, it’s spreading rapidly and we’re telling those people that haven’t gotten vaccinated that they need to. The other folks are in much better shape,” Hogan said. “If you want to stay out of the hospital, and you want to avoid dying, then you should get vaccinated.”

As of Tuesday, more than 77% of the population over 18 have been vaccinated.

