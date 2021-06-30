Teens Violently Arrested In Ocean City To File Lawsuit Against City

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A pair of teens whose violent arrest on the Ocean City boardwalk went viral earlier this month are now intending on suing the city.

Prominent Baltimore civil rights attorney Billy Murphy said he notified Ocean City he plans on filing a civil lawsuit in the case.

“This is a situation that should’ve been deescalated, and instead they escalated the situation,“ Murphy said.

They’re also asking for criminal charges to be brought against the officers invovled and demanding they be suspended without pay.

“We certainly hope that all of these officers are charged with at least assault and unreasonable and unnecessary force,“ Murphy said.

This comes as the Office of the Public Defender in Maryland has called for Ocean City police to immediately equip their officers with body-worn cameras.

