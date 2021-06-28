1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In Baltimore Sunday

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook Baltimore Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded in Irvington near Edmondson Village just before 2 a.m..

Paul Caruso with the USGS said Sunday’s earthquake was the result of the 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Woodlawn on Friday.

“We had an aftershock from the initial earthquake that happened a couple of days ago,” said Paul Caruso, Geophysicist with U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said they don’t expect any major impacts from Sunday’s earthquake.

“People rarely feel earthquakes below magnitude two,” said Caruso. “You go up one magnitude number, 10 times more energy is released from the earthquake.”

Caruso said Baltimore residents shouldn’t worry about preparing for any future quakes.

Source: CBS Baltimore

