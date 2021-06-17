Face The Facts: 06-17-2021

Face the Facts with Kellie Vaughan
| 06.17.21
Dismiss

Playback and listen anytime.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser
Gov. Hogan Reacts As 2021 Baltimore Violence Numbers…

According to current police statistics, homicides are up by 6% and non-fatal shootings have increased by 18%.
06.22.21
A stack of plastic carrier bags next to a reusable shopping bag
Plastic Bag Ban Postponed In Baltimore City Until…

A plastic bag ban that was scheduled to start in July in Baltimore City has now been pushed back. The…
06.21.21
Summer Arts & Learning Academy Looks To Help…

The programs are offered to students kindergarten through fifth grade and will begin on June 28th, helping shift kids back…
06.19.21
Photos
Close