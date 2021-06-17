Police Riot Team Resigns After Fellow Officer Indicted For Alleged Assault During Protest

The Rapid Response Team of Portland, Oregon chose to disband after one of their one was indicted. Officer Cody Budworth is accused of fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer.
|| RELATED: Echoes Of Breonna Taylor’s Death In Fatal Police Shooting Of Georgia Man ||
|| RELATED: Law Enforcement Struggles With Low Recruitment Rates After George Floyd’s Death ||
The specialized crowd control unit, tasked with managing the city’s ongoing protests, consisted of 70 officers just one year ago. That number dwindled over the past 12 months, and as of Thursday (June 17), Oregonlive.com reported that the remaining 50 officers, detectives and sergeants disbanded from the team one day after Budworth’s indictment was handed down.
“Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system,” the Portland Police Association said in a statement earlier this week following a grand jury’s decision.
For the City of Portland, it was a historic court decision and an unprecedented response from a police team: Budworth marked the first Rapid Response Team officer to face prosecution stemming from force used during a protest.
“Have I ever seen anything like this in my career? No, I don’t think any of us have,” said Deputy Chief Chris Davis.
The officers will continue to work as members of the Portland Police Bureau but no longer serve on the response team. The team’s use of force has resulted in numerous civil lawsuits in state and federal court, sanctions from a judge and this week’s indictment.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 1 of 55
2. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 2 of 55
3. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 3 of 55
4. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 4 of 55
5. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 5 of 55
6. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 6 of 55
7. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 7 of 55
8. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 8 of 55
9. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 9 of 55
10. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 10 of 55
11. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 7311 of 55
12. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 12 of 55
13. Antron Pippen, 3313 of 55
14. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 14 of 55
15. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 15 of 55
16. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 16 of 55
17. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 17 of 55
18. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 18 of 55
19. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 19 of 55
20. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 20 of 55
21. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 21 of 55
22. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 22 of 55
23. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8123 of 55
24. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 24 of 55
25. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 9225 of 55
26. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 8926 of 55
27. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 27 of 55
28. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 28 of 55
29. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 29 of 55
30. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 30 of 55
31. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 31 of 55
32. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 32 of 55
33. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 33 of 55
34. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 34 of 55
35. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 35 of 55
36. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 36 of 55
37. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 37 of 55
38. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 38 of 55
39. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 39 of 55
40. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 40 of 55
41. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 8941 of 55
42. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 42 of 55
43. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 43 of 55
44. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 44 of 55
45. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 45 of 55
46. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 46 of 55
47. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 47 of 55
48. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 48 of 55
49. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 49 of 55
50. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 50 of 55
51. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 51 of 55
52. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 52 of 55
53. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 7953 of 55
54. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 54 of 55
55. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 55 of 55
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Police Riot Team Resigns After Fellow Officer Indicted For Alleged Assault During Protest was originally published on wzakcleveland.com