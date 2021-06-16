Baltimore City Aligning With State Guidelines, Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Starting July 1st

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

In an announcement on Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he will lift the city’s state of emergency and all COVID-19 related restrictions on July 1st.

That includes the city’s indoor mask mandate.

This move aligns with state guidelines. Just yesterday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state will be lifting its state of emergency order and all mask requirements on July 1st.

Workplaces and businesses can set their own policies.

Source: CBS Baltimore

