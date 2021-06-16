Local
Baltimore City Aligning With State Guidelines, Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Starting July 1st

Maryland Covid Cases Reach A New Daily High

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

In an announcement on Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he will lift the city’s state of emergency and all COVID-19 related restrictions on July 1st.

That includes the city’s indoor mask mandate.

This move aligns with state guidelines. Just yesterday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state will be lifting its state of emergency order and all mask requirements on July 1st.

Workplaces and businesses can set their own policies.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore city

Maryland Covid Cases Reach A New Daily High
06.16.21
Maryland's COVID-19 State Of Emergency Coming To An End

Maryland's coronavirus state of emergency is coming to an end.
06.16.21
Baltimore Orioles Announce Free Game Tickets

All my Baltimore Orioles fans get ready for some free tickets!! They've announced a new partnership with the Maryland Department…
06.15.21
