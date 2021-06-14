ACLU Sued By Black Worker For Racial Employment Discrimination, Second Time In The Past Year

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The ACLU is good on many issues affecting Black communities, but it may have its own internal issue with equity and diversity. At least that’s what a former Black employee alleges in a recent lawsuit.

As reported by VICE, a former Black employee alleged the civil rights organization tried to silence Black employees from addressing internalized oppression within the organization’s ranks.

After raising concerns such as a senior staffer posing with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Suing the ACLU for discrimination and retaliation, Robert Jackson described being demoted and then fired.

Before being pushed out of the organization, Jackson’s lawsuit outlined the steps he took alongside other Black staffers. The group not only called out issues in the ACLU but offered strategic steps for improvement. A major cause for concern was the lack of Black leadership within the organization.

Jackson is the second Black staffer to sue the organization in the past year. Sarah O. Clifton sued the ACLU last year, alleging retaliation and raising issues with systemic racism within the organization. A former staff attorney with the ACLU in Southern California, Clifton alleged superiors often positioned as the “angry Black woman.”

Specifically, Clifton charged she was made out to be aggressive or angry. Filing her suit during last summer’s racial justice uprisings, Clifton felt it was important the public understood how the organization operated internally.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Clifton described walking on eggshells while enduring an outburst from the executive director at a staff meeting. She also pointed out having to be “overly” polite when talking to a supervisor.

Clifton also accused the ACLU of misusing the struggle for Black rights for its own self-interest. In her lawsuit, Clifton said the ACLU allowed “flagrantly racist policies and procedures to reign supreme” while promoting equity externally.

While the ACLU has not publicly commented on either suit, the ACLU announced in April it was working on its own internalized issues with systemic racism. The statement included five areas for improvement, including “creating initiatives to promote and retain Black leadership, and foster an equitable culture to support them.”

The acknowledgment of its own internal issues came two months after the campaign’s launch to achieve racial justice called the Systemic Equality agenda. “The agenda strives to dismantle a system deeply rooted in racist policies, practices, and attitudes that harm Black and Indigenous people of color,” read the press release.

At the time of the campaign launch, ACLU Board President Deborah Archer said the organization would prioritize civil rights and civil liberties.

“We must redouble our efforts to challenge economic, social, and government policies that promote oppression and inequality,” said Archer. “If we want a future free from the systemic racism that has defined our history, we will need an ambitious, nationwide, and holistic agenda to confront the policies that conspire to keep us from that future.”

SEE ALSO:

U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown Makes History In Mississippi

Breaking Barriers: Dr. Jason Wingard To Become Temple University’s First Black President

White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin's CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal 12 photos Launch gallery White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin's CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal 1. 1 of 12 2. 2 of 12 3. 3 of 12 4. 4 of 12 5. 5 of 12 6. 6 of 12 7. 7 of 12 8. 8 of 12 9. 9 of 12 10. 10 of 12 11. 11 of 12 12. 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin’s CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal White Male Privilege Made Jeffrey Toobin's CNN Return Possible After Zoom Masturbation Scandal CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was known for many things prior to being caught masturbating on zoom during a work call with his former colleagues at The New Yorker. The analyst was once an assistant attorney for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn and rose to fame for his legal coverage at The New Yorker and a subsequent book detailing the O.J. Simpson trial. The book was later turned into the award-winning FX series, "The People vs. O.J. Simpson." He joined CNN in the early 2000s where he later became the network's chief legal analyst. https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1403061093824708611?s=20 But in an awkward and embarrassing turn of events, his respect and notoriety were overshadowed last October after news broke of the exposed zoom call. The events that followed included his termination from The New Yorker, a publication he worked at for 27 years, and an eight-month leave from CNN. "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said last year. "I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video." Then, on Thursday, Toobin was welcomed back to CNN with open arms. appearring alongside anchor Alisyn Camerota on "CNN Newsroom." “I have spent the seven subsequent months — miserable months — in my life . . . trying to be a better person," Toobin told viewers on Thursday. "I’m in therapy, trying to do some public service, working in a food bank . . . working on a new book. . . . But I am trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again.” While there aren't any applicable examples in this situation to compare how white privilege has afforded Toobin a second shot at his career, Toobin's reemergence didn't go unnoticed. "Cancel culture doesn't exist for white men no matter how much they try to convince you otherwise," Jemele Hill tweeted, resharing The Hill's reporting on Toobin's CNN return. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1403088971106635776?s=20 CNN remained largely silent on Toobin's controversy and obviously did not resort to terminating him like his former employer. That in itself speaks volumes. And like some viewers pointed out, were there no other candidates from minority communities who could easily fill Toobin's shoes? https://twitter.com/jkfecke/status/1403097303536201733?s=20 According to The Washington Post, who spoke to a CNN executive under anonymity the network believed Toobin suffered enough. https://twitter.com/jeremymbarr/status/1403070999235530755?s=20 “I don’t think that one terrible mistake should define a person or ruin their employment opportunities for life,” the executive said, adding that the analyst faced humiliation for a “wildly embarrassing” but “unintentional” mistake. "I live in the world. I know social media, what the reactions are likely to be," he told Camerota on Thursday. "I hope they will at least be mixed." And like Toobin suggested during his interview, social media had a lot to say.

ACLU Sued By Black Worker For Racial Employment Discrimination, Second Time In The Past Year was originally published on newsone.com