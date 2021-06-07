Local
3 Men Shot In Pair Of Fells Point Shootings, May Be Linked

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Baltimore City Police are investigating after 3 men were shot in a pair of shootings in Fells Point early Sunday.

The two shootings happened within blocks of each other. In the first one, 2 men, 24 and 26 years old, were shot on Thames Street just after 12:30 a.m.. They’re expected to be okay.

A few minutes later, a man was shot in the head on Aliceanna Street at South Broadway. He’s in critical condition.

In response, police said they are stepping up their patrols in the area.

