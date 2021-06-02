Safe Streets Calling For Safe Summer in Baltimore City

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Safe Streets announcing Tuesday a plan to help this summer be the safest in Baltimore City.

They’re asking for more community involvement. They want to see a 30% to 40% increase.

“We are going to strategically look at key persons, hot spots, events in the community, where violence can happen, and we are going to proactively on the preventive side get in front of that,” said K Bain, a community capacity director.

The group’s duding principles include crime prevention. Safe Streets said they will work closely with community stakeholders to identify and forecast potential crime hotspots. They will also create a citywide cross-coordination response team to work in neighborhoods and focus on community involvement.

“We are predicting that we are going to have the safest summer in Baltimore history,” said Dante Johnson, with Safe Streets.

The Safe Streets program is currently involved in 10 city communities.

Source: WBAL-TV

