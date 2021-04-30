Local
Baltimore Ravens Pick Receiver Rashod Bateman & Pass Rusher Jayson Oweh In NFL Draft

NFL: JAN 03 Ravens at Bengals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens added two new players to the mix on the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With pick number 27, the Ravens decided on Rashod Bateman from the University of Minnesota. Bateman, a receiver, was a three-year starter for the school. He’s being pegged as another weapon for Lamar Jackson to work with in the passing game.

For the 31st pick, Ravens added pass rusher Jayson Oweh from Penn State.

Oweh didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. However, he was able to prove himself to be one of the Top 100 prospects in the country. During his time at Penn State, he wowed scouts and draft fans alike with his performance.

Source: CBS Baltimore & CBS Baltimore

