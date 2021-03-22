White Male In Custody After ‘Active Shooter’ Kills At Least 10 In Boulder Supermarket

UPDATED: 10:40 p.m. ET

At least 10 people, including a police officer, were killed during a mass shooting in a grocery store in Colorado on Monday afternoon, according to reports.

A white male was shown being taken into custody following reports of an “active shooter” at a King Soopers location in Boulder. The unidentified white man was shown surrounded by law enforcement officers while handcuffed and walking with a limp from an apparent injury to his right leg, which appeared to be bleeding.

The suspect was shown walking across a parking lot and put onto a stretcher.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an ‘active shooter’ at a King Soopers grocery store, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed one person being placed in an ambulance and a man in handcuffs https://t.co/9j5m64WvXz pic.twitter.com/wREnM43QsH — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

There were no immediate reports of a motive.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified Eric Talley as the Boulder police officer who was killed.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold commends “heroic action” of Police Officer Eric Talley, who was fatally shot after being the first officer to arrive on the scene of deadly grocery store shooting. https://t.co/Wlv0hSVmZT pic.twitter.com/fszdOta7YV — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2021

While full details were not immediately available, Reuters reported that witnesses who were shopping inside the King Soopers grocery store said they heard what they thought were gunshots inside.

My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff's Department as they work to secure the store. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/m8nI24pahU — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

Another witness told CBS News that he saw a gunman shoot a woman in front of him.

Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them." He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021

Two other witnesses told the Denver Post that they saw a man firing a gun and were unsure why.

One of them said the gunman didn’t say anything before or during the shooting.

“He just came in and started shooting,” the man told the Post on condition of anonymity.

The other one said the shooter “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

He was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers in Boulder on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired.

updates @KDVR #Bouldershooting pic.twitter.com/g9hEE7AQFM — Shaul Turner (@ShaulTurner) March 22, 2021

The gunman reportedly used an AR-15 — the same kind of rifle that a judge ruled just last week was perfectly legal to possess in Colorado. The NRA called the decision “something to celebrate.”

A senior law enforcement source told CNN that this is the kind of rifle a gunman just used to commit a mass shooting. In Boulder. https://t.co/N1HxOpLeLZ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 23, 2021

That ruling in district court prevented Boulder’s ban on assault weapons — enacted in 2018 — from effectively being enforced. It was not immediately clear when and where the gunman obtained the assault rifle he reportedly used Monday.

One person on Twitter shared an unfortunate list of high-profile public shootings that have taken place in Colorado.

Columbine High School. Deer Creek Middle School. Aurora Theater. Arapahoe High School. Thornton Walmart. STEM School. Boulder King Soopers. All since I was in high school and all within 20 miles of me and my family. I'm sick of this shit. — Mike Flick (@Flickerbock) March 22, 2021

The shooting in Boulder happened nearly a week after a lone gunman killed eight people at three Asian spas in and near Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, also a white man, was charged with eight murders in the shootings on Tuesday that came amid a heightened wave of anti-Asian attacks around the U.S. Six of Long’s victims were Asian women.

White domestic terrorism has been thriving in 2021, beginning with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and continuing Monday with the shooting at King Soopers in Boulder. Just as noteworthy has been how white domestic terrorists, both this year and in recent years, have seemingly more times than not managed to be taken into custody alive.

That type of treatment from law enforcement stands in stark contrast to the deadly police violence routinely extended toward Black and brown suspects accused of far less than deadly public shootings.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

