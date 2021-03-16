Local
Gov. Hogan’s Emergency Order Protects Stimulus Payments From Garnishment

Mayoría de latinos no confía en la respuesta federal al COVID-19, indica encuesta

Gov. Larry Hogan has issued an emergency order to ban the garnishment of stimulus payments.

“For more than a year now, COVID-19 has caused incredible hardships for the people of our nation and our state,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding is intended to support working families and struggling Marylanders, and we are committed to doing everything possible to protect this much-needed relief for those who need it most.”

Under the order, the stimulus payments will be exempt from garnishment and all financial institutions are ordered to consider these payments as protected and cannot be subject to a court-ordered garnishment.

