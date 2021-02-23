Royal Farms Offering Wellness Bonus To Employees Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Royal Farms is working overtime to keep its employees and customers safe.

The chain is offering a $50 wellness bonus to each employee who gets vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Employees have worked under some uncertain and often stressful conditions and have helped make it possible for the company to continue serving the need of the public,” said John Kemp, Royal Farms president. “Royal Farms believes it is important that all its essential workers are vaccinated because getting the COVID-19 vaccine gives an added layer of protection against COVID-19 and could also protect coworkers and their own families.”

Once employees have received the vaccine, they will get an official CDC COVID-19 vaccination sticker that they can wear if they choose to do so.

