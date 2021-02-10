Local
Driver Caught Doing Burnouts On Bay Bridge Sentenced To Weekend In Jail

Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland

The man who was caught on camera doing burnouts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last year will spend the weekend in jail.

Gary Montague Jr. told authorities he was behind the wheel and pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and reckless driving.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He will also be on 18 months probation.

You can watch the video of the incident below. Another angle is available here.

