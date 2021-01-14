Ashanti Smith is sharing her story exclusively with Leah Henry about what took place near the Capitol on January 6th. In a viral video, Smith was a part of a mob that turned violent and was seen punching a woman in the face.

Smith claims it was self-defense as the mob hurled racial slurs at her, she says he felt like her life was in danger. Ashanti has been charged with assault. Watch the full interview to hear her side of that viral video.

Black Capitol Police Officer Shares Her Side Of The Story After Getting Fired For Punching Trump Supporter During Protest

