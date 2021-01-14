National
HomeNational

Black Capitol Police Officer Shares Her Side Of The Story After Getting Fired For Punching Trump Supporter During Protest

Ashanti Smith is sharing her story exclusively with Leah Henry about what took place near the Capitol on January 6th. In a viral video, Smith was a part of a mob that turned violent and was seen punching a woman in the face.

 

RELATED: “It’s A Revolution” Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland

Smith claims it was self-defense as the mob hurled racial slurs at her, she says he felt like her life was in danger. Ashanti has been charged with assault. Watch the full interview to hear her side of that viral video.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Black Capitol Police Officer Shares Her Side Of The Story After Getting Fired For Punching Trump Supporter During Protest  was originally published on kysdc.com

U.S. Capitol , U.S. Capitol Protest

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
House Votes On Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump
Maryland Congressman To Lead Prosecution Of Trump’s Second…

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Montgomery County, was asked to lead the prosecution by Baltimore native and Speaker of…
01.14.21
City Hall Staffer Charged With Not Disclosing Funds…

A former Baltimore City Community Liaison employee has been charged with perjury for allegedly not disclosing payments she received from…
01.14.21
Baltimore City Teachers Union Protests Plans To Expand…

On Tuesday, Baltimore City Public School leaders said the system is planning to reopen more elementary schools for in-person learning…
01.13.21
Photos
Close