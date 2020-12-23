Local
Baltimore County Capping Delivery Service App Fees At 15% To Help Restaurants

Baltimore County is doing its part to help restaurants that might be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued an executive order Tuesday capping the fees delivery service apps can charge restaurants.

“Through our executive order those fees will be capped at 15%, ensuring that more of the money you pay for food from a local restaurant ends up in the pockets of restaurant owners, and their staff,” he said. “It’s our hope that this action will provide a little bit of support to a sector of our economy that has been battered and bruised by this pandemic.”

Third-party delivery services like DoorDash and GrubHub normally charge restaurants 30% or more from every order amount.

