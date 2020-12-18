Local
Baltimore City Public Schools Receive $12M Grant To Keep 9th Graders On Track To Graduate

Baltimore City Public Schools have been awarded $12 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

It’s part of an initiative to help keep 9th graders on track to graduate high school.

The money will be used to train teachers on how to better connect with students, buy needed school resources, hire new staff and expand college and career coaching.

The foundation gave the school system another grant in 2018 to improve literacy achievement.

Baltimore City Public Schools

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
