Maryland State Police Respond To More Than 1,000 Calls For Service During Winter Storm

Big Snowstorm

Source: Nicholas Kostin / Getty

Wednesday’s winter storm kept Maryland State Police busy.

Police responded to more than 1,100 calls for service, including more than 350 crashes.

According to state police, 1,159 calls for service came in between 9 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. There were 356 crashes reported to state police, 226 unattended or disabled vehicles and 17 roadside hazards.

Icy roads are still likely as of Thursday morning.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
