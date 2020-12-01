Local
Baltimore Ravens’ Games Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens’ games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys have been moved.

It’s due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens organization.

The news comes after four more players were officially added to the team’s COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday.

The game against the Steelers is now scheduled for Wednesday at 3:40 p.m., while the game against the Cowboys has been moved to December 8 at 8:05 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens

