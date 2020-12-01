Baltimore Ravens’ Games Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks

The Baltimore Ravens’ games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys have been moved.

It’s due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens organization.

The news comes after four more players were officially added to the team’s COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday.

The game against the Steelers is now scheduled for Wednesday at 3:40 p.m., while the game against the Cowboys has been moved to December 8 at 8:05 p.m.

Our Week 12 game at Pittsburgh has been moved to Wednesday, December 2nd, at 3:40 p.m. broadcast nationally on NBC. Our Week 13 game vs the Dallas Cowboys will be moved to Tuesday, December 8th, at 8:05 p.m. broadcast nationally on FOX/ NFL Network/ Amazon. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2020

