Ravens-Steelers Game Moved To Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday instead of tomorrow (Thursday).

According to CBS Baltimore, the decision came down to ensuring the health and safety of the players, coaches and game-day personnel.

Our game at the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Thursday, November 26 has been moved to Sunday afternoon, November 29. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2020

It also comes as players Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins. Brandon Williams and Pernell McPhee all joined the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Steelers players are not happy as many tweeted about their disappointment.

First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh. — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020

What a joke…. — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020

SMH!!! — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) November 25, 2020

Game time and broadcast network will be announced later Wednesday.

