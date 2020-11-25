Local
Ravens-Steelers Game Moved To Sunday

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday instead of tomorrow (Thursday).

According to CBS Baltimore, the decision came down to ensuring the health and safety of the players, coaches and game-day personnel.

It also comes as players Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins. Brandon Williams and Pernell McPhee all joined the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Steelers players are not happy as many tweeted about their disappointment.

Game time and broadcast network will be announced later Wednesday.

