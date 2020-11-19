Local
HomeLocal

Police: Driver In Viral TikTok Video Going Airborne Off Baltimore County Highway Was Drunk

There’s a viral video on social media showing a driver going airborne into a ditch off I-83 in Baltimore County.

Police now confirming that driver was in fact drunk.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The video, which was posted to TikTok this past weekend, shows the car swerving off I-83 at the Belfast Road exit, passing between the posts holding up a highway sign and then going airborne.

Maryland State Police said the driver refused treatment at the scene and no one else was hurt. The driver was cited for several citations including driving under the influence.

“The driver in this case was very lucky that he walked away without any injuries, even luckier that no one else was injured,” Maryland State Police spokesperson Ron Snyder said. “This was in the middle of the day on a weekend… anyone could have been injured, and this could have been a lot worse than it really was.”

Check out the video below. (Warning: The video contains profanity)

@oldrowoutdoors

HOLY SHIT!!!!

♬ original sound – Old Row Outdoors

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

baltimore county

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus Breaking News
Maryland Sets Record For Highest Single-Day Number Of…

As of Thursday, there are now 174,733 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
11.19.20
A man is arrested by police at Footscray Police Station, 5 December 1997. THE A
More Than A Dozen Arrested In Series Of…

Detectives are checking whether or not any of the 14 people arrested may be tied to other incidents. 
11.19.20
Belfast Road Accident
Police: Driver In Viral TikTok Video Going Airborne…

Maryland State Police said the driver refused treatment at the scene and no one else was hurt.
11.19.20
Photos
Close