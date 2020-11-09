Baltimore City Police Patrol Car Hit By Car At Red Light

A Baltimore City Police patrol car was hit by another car Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 400 West North Avenue at Mt. Royal Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Police said another car was driving westbound on North Avenue when it ran the red light, hitting another car and sending it into the patrol car.

The officer was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. All other drivers and passengers involved were treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

